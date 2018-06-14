rediff.com

Being a tourist in Seoul: Bella Hadid's travel diary

Last updated on: June 14, 2018 15:13 IST

Bella Hadid is on a travelling spree -- Japan, China, Monaco and now South Korea. 

The Victoria's Secret model was in Seoul for a Dior event -- Bella is the face of Dior Beauty. 

But post her modeling assignment, Bella made sure she squeezed in some quality sight-seeing. 

Take a look at some of the pics from her trip.  

Who can say no to ice cream? Dressed in a yellow PVC shirt, paired with a T-shirt and matching boots, Bella explored the local eateries.Photographs: Courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

Joining Bella in her travel escapades were Alana O'Herlihy, right, and Fanny Bourdette-Donon, left.

Being tourists in Seoul.

Seoul at 5 am.

Early mornings be like this! Bella shared a black-and-white portrait of herself in bed having a splendid breakfast.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
