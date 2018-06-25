Photos! Is this Kendall Jenner's sexiest bathroom selfie

June 25, 2018 11:54 IST

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best bathroom selfie of them all?

Scroll down to take a look at how models are turning the bathroom selfie fad into an obsession.

We start with a pic of Kendall Jenner, who decided to pose in nothing but a pair of briefs. Photograph: Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian took a selfie flaunting her out-of-bed look. Photograph: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Close on Kim's heels, is her half-sister Kylie Jenner who rocked animal print separates as she clicked a bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Barbara Palvin uploaded an oomphalicious bathroom selfie in her bathrobe. Photograph: Courtesy Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Josephine Skriver celebrated on hitting five million followers with a sexy bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

Kaia Gerber kept it stylish and chic in her bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Kaia Gerber/Instagram