Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Is this Kendall Jenner's sexiest bathroom selfie

Photos! Is this Kendall Jenner's sexiest bathroom selfie

June 25, 2018 11:54 IST

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best bathroom selfie of them all?

Scroll down to take a look at how models are turning the bathroom selfie fad into an obsession.  

Kendall Jenner

We start with a pic of Kendall Jenner, who decided to pose in nothing but a pair of briefs. Photograph: Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kim

Kim Kardashian took a selfie flaunting her out-of-bed look. Photograph: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie

Close on Kim's heels, is her half-sister Kylie Jenner who rocked animal print separates as she clicked a bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Selfie

Barbara Palvin uploaded an oomphalicious bathroom selfie in her bathrobe. Photograph: Courtesy Barbara Palvin/Instagram 

Selfie

Josephine Skriver celebrated on hitting five million followers with a sexy bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram 

Kaia

Kaia Gerber kept it stylish and chic in her bathroom selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Kaia Gerber/Instagram 

Emily

Finally we have Emily Ratakjowski's Saturday morning selfie. Photograph: Courtesy Emily Ratakjowski/Instagram

Tags: Instagram, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Barbara Palvin, Emily Ratakjowski
 

