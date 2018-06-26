Oh-so-hot! Taylor Hill's sultry mag cover

Last updated on: June 26, 2018 11:24 IST

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled in a bikini for the cover of Numéro magazine.

Photographs: Courtesy Taylor Hill/Instagram

Taylor Hill put on a cheeky display on the cover of Numéro's June 2018 edition.

Dressed in a sexy black Louis Vuitton bikini, below, the Victoria's Secret model rocked the wet look on the cover.

Taylor, who had earlier opened up about her insecurities regarding her body, shed all inhibitions and flaunted her curves on the cover.

'My new cover story for @numeromagazine,' the model captioned the photo, which has already received over 2,00,000 likes on Instagram.

The photo shoot features more bikini shots, which the model uploaded on the photo-sharing, social-media app.

Styled by Samuel Francois, the cover has been shot by Jacob Sutton.