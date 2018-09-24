Cleavage-baring Sonam goes sexy for Armani

Last updated on: September 24, 2018 18:21 IST

Take a look at Sonam-Anand's stunning debut at Milan Fashion Week. The newlyweds had a twinning moment in Giorgio Armani separates.

When designer Giorgio Armani launched his latest collection in Milan, he had Sonam and Anand Ahuja in the front rows.

The newlyweds, who made their debut together at Milan Fashion Week, looked chic in separates by the man himself.

They also visited Armani Silos, a fashion museum dedicated to the work of Giorgio Armani from the last 40 years.

Take a look at the pics.

Photograph: Courtesy Giorgio Armani/Instagram

Giorgio Armani shares the frame with Anand and Sonam at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show in Milan.

Photograph: Courtesy Giorgio Armani/Instagram

The duo also posed with his niece Roberta Armani.

Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Couple capers! That's them sharing a candid moment at the show. 'What a stunning show @giorgioarmani!' Sonam wrote on Instagram as she shared the pic. 'Thank you so much for having us and yet again taking care of us so beautifully. We had a blast!'

Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

One for the albums :) Sonam with Cate Blanchett.

Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

The stylish duo!