September 22, 2018 10:28 IST

Be prepared to go green with envy!

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who retired from the Victoria's Secret ramp, recently visited the Burning Man festival in Nevada, USA.

She returned with several happy memories and some fun pics.

Take a look!

Alessandra enjoys a day out in the desert. Photographs: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Meet the Ice Age supermodel!

The model wore different looks for the festival. Here, she looks like an Egyptian queen.

Bring on the craziness! Alessandra enjoys a bike ride in the desert.

A pic by sunrise.

The 'queen' has found her throne.