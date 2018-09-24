Hot Damn! Olivia Culpo will set your screen on fire

September 24, 2018 10:13 IST

Her futuristic look has been winning the Internet.

Photographs: Courtesy Modeliste mag's October issue

Take a seat because this is the SEXIEST thing you will see today.

Model and beauty queen Olivia Culpo turned up the heat, dressed in latex from head to toe.

The 26-year-old graced the cover of Modeliste mag's October issue in a silver low-cut latex bodysuit. She rounded off the look with latex pants and dramatic eyes.

'My new cover for @modelistemagazine. I would wear that latex neon thong any day just to work with you guys again! This was such a fun shoot,' Olivia wrote as she shared the mag cover.

Photographed by Mike Rosenthal, the cover has been styled by Marni Senofonte.

For her second look, Olivia wowed in a green latex bikini.

She rounded off the look with a metallic belt and futuristic sunglasses.

This is how we roll! The model sizzled in leggings and a cropped top by Paco Rabanne.