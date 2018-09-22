rediff.com

Nicole Kidman's racy cover will make you blush

Nicole Kidman's racy cover will make you blush

September 22, 2018 10:29 IST

At 51, the actor showed off her incredible figure on Marie Claire's cover.

Nicole Kidman turns up the heat on Marie Claire's September issue. 

The actor takes the plunge in a cleavage-baring red sexy number, paired with a delicate chain and her gorgeous golden locks worn loose.

For another shot, Nicole is seen wearing a ruffled brown jacket, with no shirt underneath. 

'I always say I'm a pretty even mix, but I'm probably dominated by (my heart),' the actor said in an interview with the mag.

'If you don't come from a feeling place, you just end up with an enormous amount of technique.'

She added: 'I have this (brains), but that can be overruled. It fluctuates too. I have a strong sexuality. It's a huge part of who I am and my existence.' 

'I was raised by stoics. It's a philosophy, a way of behaving and being in the world, which I kind of don't have.

'I have a little bit of it, but I have far more of, like, 'Oh my God, how am I going to get through this? …I can't get up!''

Tags: Nicole Kidman, Marie Claire
 

