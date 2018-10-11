Too hot for Instagram! Work those muscles like Jacqueline

Last updated on: October 11, 2018 15:15 IST

Just scroll through these pics and you will get the answer.

'It's not about the physique, fitness for me has always been about the challenge and finally the feeling of accomplishment... that's where the addiction lies,' says Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been wowing her Instagram fans with her badass fitness routine.

She can probably do the best split in Bollywood (external link) and is being trained by the some of the best fitness gurus who help bring out the best in her.

Take a look at some of her fitness pics. It's all the fitspiration you need today.

Photograph: Courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Pushing the boundaries! Wonder if there's a dance routine Jacqueline cannot complete or a fight sequence that she can't be a part of.

Since the time she's join Bollywood, she has been known to be extremely fit.

Her Instagram pics reveal that she does a mix of things to stay fit -- from barre to dance lessons, pole dancing to yoga, stretches to some intense jogs and sprints.

'Earlier, fitness was only about losing weight, but now it is more about pursuing a holistic approach and overall well-being,' Jacqueline said in an interview.

'I alternate my fitness routine with yoga; I practise Hatha, Ashtanga or Iyengar with cardio and strength training.'

That's her doing yoga.

'The best way to get your Vitamin D for the day.'

Doesn't she look pretty practising on the pole?

Another pic of her striking a pose as she attempts to pole dance.

A fitness enthusiast, she loves to sweat it out in her dance class.

Don't believe us? Scroll down to take a look at the next pic.

Aaja Nachle!

That's her doing a barre workout. Doesn't she look very graceful doing it?

For those of you who don't know what a barre is, well it is a challenging workout to help tone your muscles and burn calories.

And if she does cheat, Jacqueline makes sure that she sweats it out to burn the extra calories.

'Running off the gelato and pizza from last night!' she captioned this pic.