Celebspiration: What to wear to your BFF's wedding

January 25, 2018 11:12 IST

From turning heads at the sangeet to being the cynosure of all eyes at the reception, take a cue from Alia Bhatt on how to wow at a friend's wedding.

Alia Bhatt won fashion this week with three different wedding looks.

The actor, who was in Rajasthan to attend her BFF Kripa Mehta's wedding has enough style inspiration to last you this season.

Take a look at all her stunning looks and get inspired!

Photograph: @aliabhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt with her BFF Kripa Mehta. While the bride looked gorgeous, Alia looked equally stunning.

Choosing an outfit for your best friend's wedding can be quite a task because you don't want to outdo the bride, nor do you want to miss shinning under the limelight.

Kudos to Alia for striking the perfect balance :) Scroll down to see her different looks.

Photograph: @aliabhatt/Instagram

For the reception Alia chose a silver-grey lehenga by Kresha Bajaj. She let the Insta-worthy outfit do the talking and kept her accessories minimal.

Photograph: @amipatel/Instagram

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia's lehenga was traditional yet sexy.

She completed the look with a matching potli and Amrapali showstopper earrings.

Photograph: @amipatel/Instagram

For the sangeet, Alia looked pleased as Punch in pink.

She chose a rose pink 3D floral blouse and lehenga with hints of powder green from Kresha Bajaj's collection.

The lehenga was embellished with handmade flowers in organza, glass beading and rhinestones.



She completed the look with a simple head piece.

Photograph: @aliabhatt/Instagram

Alia chose a Manish Malhotra anarkali for the mehendi. She kept the look simple yet elegant.

Photograph: @maishmalhotra/Instagram

Alia twirls in glee in the sunshine yellow anarkali with Kashmiri threadwork.