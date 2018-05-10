What will Meghan Markle wear at her wedding?

May 10, 2018 08:18 IST

Which designer will Meghan fancy on May 19?

With just days to go until Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor (the wedding is on May 19), her dress is still a closely guarded secret.

Will she nod to royal tradition, wearing a designer endorsed by Queen Elizabeth?

Declare herself a rebel with a fantastical gown by an emerging talent?

Or perhaps embrace her image as the people's princess with something from a more accessible designer?

A look at the labels that could walk down the aisle:

>> Ralph & Russo

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The Australian couple, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, are the creative brains behind Britain's only haute couture house.

They are hot on the list of designers to be walking down the aisle, with bookies giving Ralph & Russo 2/1 odds.

Photograph: kensingtonroyal/Instagram

Ralph & Russo became favourites after Meghan selected their $75,000 black illusion dress for her engagement photographs.

Photographs: Neilson Barnard, Frazer Harrison, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ralph & Russo has a long client list that runs into the thousands, with famous names like Angelina Jolie, Aishwarya Rai and Gwyneth Paltrow on it.

Photograph: Richard Bord/Getty Images

Wedding dresses currently make up 30 per cent of Ralph & Russo's revenue and the design house do have the biggest atelier in the world with over 300 employees, which means they are well equipped to take on a royal challenge.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Meghan will wear an intricately beaded Ralph & Russo dress. Ppalace officials have yet to confirm the report, meaning nothing is official.

>> Erdem

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

In 2005, following an internship with Vivienne Westwood, Turkish-Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu launched his label in London.

Many consider Erdem a top contender because of his penchant for hyper-feminine, ethereal, dresses and signature florals, which Meghan likes.

Photographs: Chris Jackson, Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Erdem is no stranger to royalty. He is a favourite of Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan's to-be sister-in-law, having dressed her numerous times.

Photograph: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Meghan herself chose a tropical printed maxi-dress from Erdem's pre-Fall 2017 collection when Prince Harry and she attended Tom Inskip and Laura Hughes-Young's wedding in Jamaica last year.

Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Meghan told Vanity Fair that Erdem is 'a designer I've been wearing for years' when she wore one of his dresses for an interview with the magazine.

>> Roland Mouret

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

There is a chance Meghan could turn to one of her many designer friends to dress her on the big day.

French designer Roland Mouret, who is also based in London, has been friends with the actress since they met in a hotel elevator in Istanbul years ago.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for CIROC Vodka

Meghan has worn his designs before, as seen in the image above where she opted for this teal gown for the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit.

Photograph: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Roland has also dressed Kate. The simple, unfussy, silhouettes are very flattering, and are ideal for the minimalist.

Photograph: Roland Mouret/Instagram

Roland has also dressed Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez.

When pressed by Women's Wear Daily about his involvement in the wedding, Monsieur Mouret demurred: 'Mmmmm, I don't want to say. No comment. It's ... there is no comment on that. She's a friend. And that's ... I can't say.'

>> Alexander McQueen

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Will Royal history repeat itself? Will Meghan turn into a copy-Kat?

Photographs: John Stillwell, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Kate Middleton stunned one and all in 2011 walking down the aisle in a custom-made Alexander McQueen gown meant to 'combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen's work,' according to palace officials.

Photograph: Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle has already dabbled with McQueen, sporting one of the label's suits at the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony.

Photograph: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The design house is known for its intricate yet edgy gowns and consistently dresses stars (for instance Sex and The City's Sarah Jessica Parker) for the red carpet, making it a top choice for the royal gown.

>> Burberry

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The iconic British label -- best known for its trademark plaid -- is yet another name being bandied about.

Photograph: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Burberry

Burberry is responsible for countless romantic designs many brides love to wear. Tulle, silk and lace creations abound: The brand brims with options.

Photograph: James Glossop/WPA Pool/Getty Images

More so, Meghan has worn Burberry in the past -- though in a casual get-up when she chose a blue-and-green-check Burberry trench for her engagement with the crowds in Edinburgh.

>> Stella McCartney

Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Stella is the latest name to be mooted as the royal wedding dress designer.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

McCartney has all the credentials -- the brand's USP is modern, understated femininity, all of which will appeal to Markle's personal style.

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The label's focus on sustainability and female empowerment will also resonate with the royal-to-be's socially-conscious sensibility.

It is also, of course, a British brand, which is a tradition for royal wedding gowns.

Photograph: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan has also worn Stella's elegant pieces -- the latest being a chic navy blue cape dress she wore for the queen's 92nd birthday.

On May 19, Meghan Markle's life will change forever, and the same can be said for the designer of her choice.