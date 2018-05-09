PIX: Anushka leads WAGS IPL race

May 09, 2018 12:57 IST

Meet these fascinating ladies...

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma sends her love to hubby. Photograph: BCCI

Since marrying Virat Kohli, Anushka has slipped into the role of WAG (wives and girlfriends) rather well.

The Bollywood star is clearly the apple of every photographer's lens at RCB games.

IMAGE: Animated Anushka at an RCB game. Photograph: BCCI

RCB's dashing captain is known for blowing kisses Anu's way and during the IPL, Anu has been seen following suit.

IMAGE: Before Anushka walked in, the photographers were obsessed with Sakshi Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

After she married Captain Cool, Sakshi has devoted her life to cricket.

Be it any part of the world, she is there supporting M S from the stands.

At IPL-11, she shares the limelight with a three-year-old scene stealer -- her delightful daughter Ziva.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma call his wife Ritika Sajdeh his lucky charm. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma may not be hitting the heights expected of him this IPL season, but for his always-by-his side spouse Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit remains Indian cricket's true superstar.

IMAGE: Ayesha Dhawan, the fittest lady around, right, with son Zorawar and Ritika Sajdeh. Photograph: BCCI

Ayesha Mukherjee-Dhawan is not often seen in public, but when her husband Shikhar is playing she matches her jersey with his, and is in the stands cheering her man.

Shikhar's fashionable Melbourne-based wife is also an amateur boxer. Check out the tattoo that runs down her arm. She has, we hear, one running down her back as well.

IMAGE: Hazel Keech during a Kings XI Punjab game in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

Actress Hazel Keech is often seen waving the Kings XI Punjab flag for hubby Yuvraj Singh.

IMAGE: Radhika Dhopavkar, Ajinkya Rahane's wife. Photograph: BCCI

Like her husband, Radhika is understated and quietly elegant.

IMAGE: Priyanka Raina, left, Suresh Raina's wife, with Sakshi Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

When Suresh Raina was out of the selectors's sights, Priyanka Raina -- an Amsterdam-based software developer -- got the talented all-rounder fighting fit.

And the results are there to see. Raina has been picked after many seasons for the Indian team that will play T20 games against England soon.

IMAGE: Prithi Narayanan is all smiles. Photograph: BCCI

Prithi has known Ravichandra Ashwin since their days at Chennai's S N College of Engineering.

They have been married close to seven years, and Prithi is clearly Ashwin's biggest supporter, especially this season as he takes Kings XI Punjab -- a laggard in earlier IPL years -- places.