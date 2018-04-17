Turning Point: Russell's drop proves costly for Delhi

April 17, 2018 08:47 IST

IMAGE: Jason Roy drops Andre Russell off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell set the Eden Gardens alight with his swashbuckling batting as the all-rounder single-handedly turned the Kolkata Knight Riders innings on its head.

At one stage, KKR looked set for a total around the 160-170 mark before Russell's 12-ball 41, laced with 6 sixes, helped his team touch the 200-run mark.

Delhi Daredevils rued its chance to dismiss the dangerous Russell early on.

Russell was dropped by Jason Roy. The Englishman ran in from long on, dove forward, but failed to hold on, off Shami's bowling, in the 15th over.

The Jamaican had only scored 7 from 2 balls.

IMAGE: Andre Russell hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Following that drop, Andre went on the rampage, hitting the next two balls from Shami for sixes.

He slamming Shami for three sixes in his next over before he was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 18th over.

Russell, along with Nitish Rana, blasted 61 runs from just 22 balls for the 5th wicket.

KKR scored 85 runs from the first 10 overs. The hosts slammed 115 runs from the next 10.

In reply, Delhi finished on a lowly 129 to lose by 71 runs.