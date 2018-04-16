Turning Point: Gayle's drop catch costs CSK the game

April 16, 2018 08:38 IST

IMAGE: Chris Gayle on the attack in his first game in IPL-11. Photograph: BCCI

Chris Gayle likes to call himself 'The Universe Boss' and he certainly played like a boss on Sunday, against the Chennai Super Kings.

Making his debut for the Kings XI Punjab, Gayle showed what his team was missing in its first two games.

Opening the batting with K L Rahul, the Jamaican hammered a quickfire 63 from 33 balls, laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Gayle started off steadily, scoring 6 runs from the first 9 balls he faced before he cut loose and unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

He offered a chance early on when he edged Shardul Thakur, but the chance went abegging as it flew between wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shane Watson at first slip, with neither going for it.

Gayle was on 17 from 12 balls at that stage and he didn't look back after that miss.

He raced to his half-century from just 22 balls before he perished in the 12th over after entertaining his home fans in India and in the universe :)).

His blazing knock helped Punjab post 197/7. CSK -- boosted by Dhoni in sparkling form -- fell short by just 4 runs.