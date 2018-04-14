RCB vs Kings XI Punjab tie: The Turning Point

April 14, 2018 11:09 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates Yuvraj Singh's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

When RCB Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the Kings XI Punjab in to bat, he probably rued his decision as openers K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab a dream start.

Punjab were off to a flyer, scoring at over ten runs an over. They 32/1 in the first three overs.

Then Umesh Yadav got the breakthrough!

What an over it turned out to be!

First, Yadav made Agarwal chase a wide ball. The Karnataka batsman got a thick outside edge and Quinton De Kock completed a good diving catch to make the first strike.

That opened the floodgates as new man Aaron Finch was caught in front of the stumps.

The umpire raised his finger, Finch took the referral, but lost that as well as his wicket. The dangerous Aussie batsman was out for a duck.

Yuvraj Singh averted a hat-trick, but was sent back to the dugout for 4 after he was bowled off the third ball he faced.

That three wicket burst never really allowed Punjab to come back into the game. The middle-order kept losing wickets consistently.

Rahul, who stuck around for a bit, was eventually dismissed for 47 in the 12th over and R Ashwin's rearguard action could take Punjab to just above the 150 mark, but that was never going to be a good enough total to defend.