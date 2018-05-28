rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami replaces Pandya in World XI squad for Lord's T20

Shami replaces Pandya in World XI squad for Lord's T20

May 28, 2018 19:53 IST

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami bowls. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami replaced an indisposed Hardik Pandya in the ICC World XI squad for the T20 International against the West Indies at Lord's in London, on May 31.

England wrist-spinner Adil Rashid has also been added to the World XI squad.

All the proceeds from this match will be used to redevelop the stadiums in the Caribbean, which were damaged badly due to hurricanes last year.

 

Shami has replaced all-rounder Pandya, who has pulled out due to a viral inflection, and will join Dinesh Karthik as the second India player in the side which also includes one player each from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and two players each from New Zealand and Pakistan.

Rashid is the second England player in the star-studded line-up after Eoin Morgan was named as the captain. The 30-year-old Rashid has played 28 T20Is in which he has taken 23 wickets. He was also a member of the England side for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where the home side reached the semi-final.

Shami has represented India in seven T20Is in which he has picked up eight wickets, while he also featured in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 when India finished as runners-up.

The West Indies team will be led by all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, also including the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

ICC World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain) (England), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Dinesh Karthik (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Adil Rashid (England), Mohammed Shami (India).

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: ICC World XI, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Eoin Morgan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use