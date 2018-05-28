CSK heroes celebrate IPL glory with families

May 28, 2018 08:50 IST

While his CSK team-mates celebrated, Captain Cool was on the sidelines, playing with his adorable daughter.

IMAGE: Ziva offers her dad a sip. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team-mates celebrated their Indian Premier League triumph by inviting their families onto the ground.

Dhoni's little girl Ziva has charmed everyone with her cuteness.

After CSK won the IPL title, Ziva was seen making her way onto the field with a mango drink in hand.

IMAGE: Dhoni and his cute family. Photograph: BCCI

As spectators went awwwww, she offered her daddy a sip.

Suresh Raina had a special moment on the field with his daughter.

CSK, the so-called pundits quipped before Sunday's triumph, is Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'. Look at the proud dads with their cute children.