May 28, 2018 09:45 IST

Cricket's Peter Pan turns 56.

Ravi Shastri, who turned 56 on Sunday, May 27, celebrated his birthday the night before the IPL final with close friends from the cricketing world and Bollywood.

IMAGE: After a break during the IPL, Ravi returns to action for the coming one-off Test against Afghanistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Twitter

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Rohit Sharma, left, with IPL Chariman Rajeev Shukla. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor, almost unrecognisable with that beard. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Shastri.

'Happy birthday to a great friend and someone who has encouraged me right from the beginning of my cricket career, @RaviShastriOfc. Have a great one,' Tendulkar tweeted.