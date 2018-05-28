Disappointing IPL for Bollywood beauties

May 28, 2018 12:21 IST

Bollywood didn't have a good IPL season.

Virat Kohli apologised to Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, saying he is hurt by the team's performance this season.

Often cheered by his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma at RCB games, the Virat-led RCB finished 6th, with just 12 points from 14 games, and failed to make it to the play-offs.

In a video posted on social media, Virat promises to turn things around.

'I really believe in the concept of "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all, but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season,' Virat assured RCB fans.

Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab also failed to make it to the play-offs after suffering a 5 wicket defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 20.

Kings Co-owner Zinta was targeted by trolls when a video in which she was seen speaking to a Kings staffer surfaced. She seemed to be saying, 'I am just very happy that Mumbai Indians is knocked out. Really happy.'

After the video went viral, Zinta tweeted, 'Relax! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the playoffs but RR was happier we were Knocked out by CSK cuz they got to go to the playoffs!'

'When you leave it till the end one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well', Preity tweeted.

Back at the team where he started his IPL career, Yuvraj Singh had another disastrous IPL season.

His actress wife Hazel Keech was often spotted waving the Kings XI Punjab flag, but that wasn't just enough to get Yuvraj going.

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders' principal owner Shah Rukh Khan was often spotted cheering his side at the Eden Gardens.

Also spotted was SRK's daughter Suhana Khan -- who turned 18 on May 22 -- with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Both teenagers looked resplendent in white tops, emblazoned with the KKR logo.

KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla's prayers didn't help KKR get to the final. Her team lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 2 on May 25.

Though her husband Harbhajan Singh was dropped from the Chennai Super Kings playing eleven for Sunday's final, Geeta Basra had enough reason to smile.

The British actress was as constant a presence in the CSK box as skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi.