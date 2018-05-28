rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Memorable moments that made IPL-11 special

PHOTOS: Memorable moments that made IPL-11 special

May 28, 2018 17:13 IST

Chennai Supers Kings got redemption by winning their 3rd title after come back following a  two-year ban. This year's IPL was action-packed and Redifff.com reloads some of the memorable moments, in pictures, from this year's competition. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's A B de Villiers leaps, stretches out his right hand and plucks the balls swirling away from him, just above the boundary line, to complete the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Alex Hales

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's A B de Villiers leaps, stretches out his right hand and plucks the balls swirling away from him, just above the boundary line, to complete the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Alex Hales. Photograph: BCCI

CSK’s Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh with their children at the presentation ceremony the IPL final

IMAGE: CSK’s Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh with their children at the presentation ceremony the IPL final. Photograph: BCCI

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu shows her support during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu shows her support during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana at Eden Gardens

IMAGE: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana at Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

Policemen take away a fan of CSK Skipper MS Dhoni before the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at MAC Stadium in Chennai

IMAGE: Policemen take away a fan of CSK Skipper MS Dhoni before the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at MAC Stadium in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Spectators use plastic chairs in the stands to take shelter from the rain

IMAGE: Spectators use plastic chairs in the stands to take shelter from the rain. Photograph: BCCI

Karun Nair plays a lofted shot over the keeper's head for a boundary

IMAGE: Karun Nair plays a lofted shot over the keeper's head for a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Kane Williamson makes a brilliant diving effort to save a boundary

IMAGE: Kane Williamson makes a brilliant diving effort to save a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Jason Roy drops Andre Russell off Mohammed Shami's bowling

IMAGE: Jason Roy drops Andre Russell off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Tom Curran celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Gopal

IMAGE: Tom Curran celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Gopal. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle celebrates his ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle celebrates his ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings's Dwayne Bravo celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tripathi

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Dwayne Bravo celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Fans celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's birthday at the Wankhede stadium

IMAGE: Fans celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's birthday at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: BCCI

RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of CSK's Sam Billings

IMAGE: RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of CSK's Sam Billings. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul is bowled by Rashid Khan

IMAGE: KL Rahul is bowled by Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Murugan Ashwin, right, drops Chris Lynn off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling

IMAGE: Murugan Ashwin, right, drops Chris Lynn off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played some innovative shots against Delhi Daredevils

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni played some innovative shots against Delhi Daredevils. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant fifty after Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi a superb start

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils bats. Photograph: BCCI

Alex Hales is bowled by Tim Southee

IMAGE: Alex Hales is bowled by Tim Southee. Photograph: BCCI

Rashid Khan completes a fine one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme

IMAGE: Rashid Khan completes a fine one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli is bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham. Photograph: BCCI

Anushka Sharma watches a match of the RCB 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma watches a match from the stands. Photograph: BCCI
Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: IMAGE, BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, IPL, Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use