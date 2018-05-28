PHOTOS: Memorable moments that made IPL-11 special

May 28, 2018 17:13 IST

Chennai Supers Kings got redemption by winning their 3rd title after come back following a two-year ban. This year's IPL was action-packed and Redifff.com reloads some of the memorable moments, in pictures, from this year's competition.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's A B de Villiers leaps, stretches out his right hand and plucks the balls swirling away from him, just above the boundary line, to complete the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Alex Hales. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: CSK’s Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh with their children at the presentation ceremony the IPL final. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu shows her support during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana at Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Policemen take away a fan of CSK Skipper MS Dhoni before the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at MAC Stadium in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

IMAGE: Spectators use plastic chairs in the stands to take shelter from the rain. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Karun Nair plays a lofted shot over the keeper's head for a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kane Williamson makes a brilliant diving effort to save a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Jason Roy drops Andre Russell off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Tom Curran celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Gopal. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle celebrates his ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Dwayne Bravo celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Fans celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's birthday at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of CSK's Sam Billings. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: KL Rahul is bowled by Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Murugan Ashwin, right, drops Chris Lynn off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni played some innovative shots against Delhi Daredevils. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Daredevils bats. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Alex Hales is bowled by Tim Southee. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rashid Khan completes a fine one-handed catch to dismiss Colin de Grandhomme. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Krishnappa Gowtham. Photograph: BCCI