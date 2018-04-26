PIX: Anushka Sharma steals the show in RCB match

April 26, 2018 12:38 IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli’s wife and bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is fast becoming a regular at the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

The diva stood out among the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

The Pari actress and India’s squash star's presence could not make a difference as Mahendra Singh Dhoni blazed his way to a 34-ball 70 and powered Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka, who is busy shooting for her next film Sui Dhaga, was also spotted at the stadium for RCB's first home game of the season. RCB defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets.

Will lady luck shine on Royal Challengers Bangalore? We will know only in time.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma cheers for his team in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

