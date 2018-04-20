Is Gayle the greatest T20 batsman?

April 20, 2018 11:35 IST

In T20 cricket Gayle, perhaps, holds the same place that Don Bradman has in Test cricket.

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle sends one of the 11 sixes he hit into the stands during the IPL game between the Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali, April 19, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

It is not without reason that Chris Gayle is called Universal Boss in T20 cricket.

His tremendous hitting, particularly against Rashid Khan, left everyone in the Sunrisers Hyderabad ranks dumbfounded on Thursday night.

The Jamaican scored an unbeaten 63-ball 104 as the Kings XI Punjab defeated Sunrisers by 15 runs in Mohali.

Check out his achievements in the shortest format:

Most runs: 11,235 (second best: Brendon McCullum 9,039)

Highest individual innings: 175* for RCB vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013)

Most hundreds: 21 (second best: 7-Michael Klinger, Luke Wright, Brendon McCullum)

Most scores of 50 and over: 89 (second best: 65 by David Warner)

Fastest hundred: Off 30 balls for RCB vs Pune Warriors (IPL 2013)

Most sixes in career: 834 (second most: 523 by Kieron Pollard)

Most sixes in an innings: 18 for Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka Dynamites (BPL 2017)

Most runs in a calendar year: 1,665 in 2015

Gayle has scored 1,000+ runs in each calendar year from 2011 onwards till 2017.

Most Man of the Match awards: 54 (second best: 31 by Shahid Afridi)

Gayle in the IPL

Most hundreds: 6

Fastest hundred: Off 30 balls

Highest innings: 175*

Most sixes: 280

Most Man of the Match Awards: 19

All figures updated till the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game.