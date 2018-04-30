Who leads the IPL Paisa Vasool Index this week?

A B de Villiers leads the Rediff Paisa Vasool Index at IPL-11 this week.
Which two Indians follow the legendary South African on the list?
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji unveil Rediff's Paisa Vasool Index, Week 3.
A B de Villiers is unstoppable at the moment.
Not only is he scoring runs in plenty, but he is also getting them at a good rate which has seen him zoom to the top of the IPL Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).
The MVPI table lists the top 50 performing players, and shows how some big names are still under-performing: Rohit Sharma (36th, 164), Hardik Pandya (37th, 164), Suresh Raina (43rd, 154), Jos Buttler (44th, 148), Manish Pandey (46th, 146) and Ben Stokes (47th, 135).
Just out of curiosity, we looked at the big names not in the top 50 list. And there were some surprises: Ravindra Jadeja(66th, 86), Kieron Pollard (78th, 58), Gautam Gambhir (79th, 57), Aaron Finch (88th, 39), Harbhajan Singh (90th, 39) and Yuvraj Singh (103rd, 18).
However, you can always hope and expect these big names to make a good comeback because they have the pedigree.
The Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) measures how much bang each player gives for the bucks he receives.
PVI measures how much money (in $ or Rs) the franchise owner pays for every 'run equivalent' scored by the player.
The lower the player's PVI, the better the value he is providing.
The PVI is also headed for interesting times.
With Gautam Gambhir indicating that he might not accept any money for playing, his PVI will always be 0.
We have also heard the view that it may not be correct to publicly list the money paid to each player.
In most situations that may be a valid argument, but surely not in the IPL where the player auction is telecast live with all the accompanying drama and hullabaloo.
Players offering the best value for money so far at IPL-11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Matches
|MVPI
|Money Offered (INR)
|Money Offered (US $)
|$ paid per run
|Rs paid per run
|Age
|Type
|1
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|6
|373
|110000000
|1718000
|1974
|126388
|34
|BAT
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|7
|355
|110000000
|1718000
|2420
|154930
|26
|BAT
|3
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|6
|333
|22000000
|343000
|441
|28314
|33
|BAT
|4
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|6
|321
|40000000
|625000
|834
|53405
|37
|AR
|5
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|7
|312
|70000000
|1093000
|1752
|112179
|23
|BAT
|6
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|7
|308
|125000000
|1953000
|3170
|202922
|30
|Bowl
|7
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|7
|302
|150000000
|2343000
|3879
|248344
|21
|WK
|8
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|4
|296
|20000000
|312000
|527
|33784
|39
|BAT
|9
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|7
|295
|30000000
|468000
|793
|50847
|28
|BAT
|10
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|6
|294
|150000000
|2343000
|3415
|218659
|37
|WK
|11
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|7
|290
|85000000
|1328000
|2290
|146552
|30
|AR
|12
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|6
|266
|80000000
|1250000
|2014
|128894
|23
|WK
|13
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|7
|265
|20000000
|312000
|589
|37736
|31
|AR
|14
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|6
|263
|170000000
|2656000
|4328
|277023
|29
|BAT
|15
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|6
|251
|32000000
|500000
|854
|54639
|28
|BAT
|16
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|6
|250
|88000000
|1375000
|2357
|150857
|27
|AR
|17
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|7
|249
|34000000
|531000
|1066
|68273
|24
|BAT
|18
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|7
|243
|74000000
|1156000
|2379
|152263
|33
|WK
|19
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|6
|227
|64000000
|1000000
|1888
|120831
|35
|AR
|20
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|6
|210
|14000000
|218000
|445
|28571
|26
|BAT
|21
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|7
|206
|90000000
|1406000
|3413
|218447
|20
|Bowl
|22
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|7
|205
|56000000
|875000
|2134
|136585
|26
|BAT
|23
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|6
|201
|90000000
|1406000
|3498
|223881
|29
|AR
|24
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|6
|198
|62000000
|968000
|2095
|134199
|20
|WK
|25
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|6
|195
|28000000
|437000
|960
|61538
|25
|WK
|26
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|7
|191
|96000000
|1500000
|3927
|251309
|28
|BAT
|27
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|6
|187
|2000000
|31000
|71
|4584
|20
|Bowl
|28
|Mujeeb UrRahman
|KXI
|AFG
|7
|183
|40000000
|625000
|1708
|109290
|17
|Bowl
|29
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|7
|179
|64000000
|1000000
|2793
|178771
|32
|WK
|30
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|6
|176
|40000000
|625000
|1522
|97403
|30
|BAT
|31
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|7
|171
|72000000
|1125000
|3289
|210526
|31
|Bowl
|32
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|7
|170
|22000000
|343000
|1009
|64706
|29
|Bowl
|33
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|6
|166
|38000000
|593000
|1531
|98107
|26
|BAT
|34
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|7
|166
|76000000
|1187000
|3575
|228916
|32
|AR
|35
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|6
|165
|52000000
|812000
|2461
|157576
|32
|BAT
|36
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|6
|164
|150000000
|2343000
|6123
|391986
|31
|BAT
|37
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|5
|164
|110000000
|1718000
|4490
|287456
|25
|AR
|38
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|7
|163
|38000000
|593000
|1819
|116564
|28
|Bowl
|39
|Rahul Tewatia
|DD
|IND
|7
|161
|30000000
|468000
|1453
|93168
|25
|AR
|40
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|6
|159
|42000000
|656000
|1768
|113208
|30
|Bowl
|41
|JaspritBumrah
|MI
|IND
|6
|158
|70000000
|1093000
|2965
|189873
|24
|Bowl
|42
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|IND
|7
|155
|19000000
|296000
|955
|61290
|35
|BAT
|43
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|5
|154
|110000000
|1718000
|4781
|306122
|31
|BAT
|44
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|6
|148
|44000000
|687000
|1989
|127413
|28
|WK
|45
|Ankit Rajpoot
|KXI
|IND
|3
|147
|30000000
|468000
|1592
|102041
|24
|Bowl
|46
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|7
|146
|110000000
|1718000
|5884
|376712
|29
|BAT
|47
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|6
|135
|125000000
|1953000
|6200
|396825
|27
|AR
|48
|Gowtham Krishnappa
|RR
|IND
|6
|128
|62000000
|968000
|3241
|207589
|19
|Bowl
|49
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|7
|123
|10000000
|156000
|634
|40650
|27
|BAT
|50
|WashingtonSundar
|RCB
|IND
|6
|120
|32000000
|500000
|1786
|114286
|19
|AR
A quick glance suggests the best Indian buys so far have been Mayank Markande ($71 per 'run'), Ambati Rayadu ($441 per 'run'), Mandeep Singh ($445 per 'run'), Suryakumar Yadav ($854 per 'run') and Yusuf Pathan ($955 per 'run').
The best foreign buys so far have been Chris Gayle ($527 per 'run'), Shakib Al Hasan ($589 per 'run'), Kane Williamson ($793 per 'run'), Shane Watson ($834 per 'run'), Quinton de Kock ($960 per 'run') and Trent Boult ($1009 per 'run').
All data in our analysis is updated after the 26th match on April 27, 2018.
