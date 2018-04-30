Who leads the IPL Paisa Vasool Index this week?

April 30, 2018 08:24 IST

A B de Villiers leads the Rediff Paisa Vasool Index at IPL-11 this week.

Which two Indians follow the legendary South African on the list?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji unveil Rediff's Paisa Vasool Index, Week 3.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's A B de Villiers celebrates a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

A B de Villiers is unstoppable at the moment.

Not only is he scoring runs in plenty, but he is also getting them at a good rate which has seen him zoom to the top of the IPL Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

The MVPI table lists the top 50 performing players, and shows how some big names are still under-performing: Rohit Sharma (36th, 164), Hardik Pandya (37th, 164), Suresh Raina (43rd, 154), Jos Buttler (44th, 148), Manish Pandey (46th, 146) and Ben Stokes (47th, 135).

Just out of curiosity, we looked at the big names not in the top 50 list. And there were some surprises: Ravindra Jadeja(66th, 86), Kieron Pollard (78th, 58), Gautam Gambhir (79th, 57), Aaron Finch (88th, 39), Harbhajan Singh (90th, 39) and Yuvraj Singh (103rd, 18).

However, you can always hope and expect these big names to make a good comeback because they have the pedigree.

The Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) measures how much bang each player gives for the bucks he receives.

PVI measures how much money (in $ or Rs) the franchise owner pays for every 'run equivalent' scored by the player.

The lower the player's PVI, the better the value he is providing.

The PVI is also headed for interesting times.

With Gautam Gambhir indicating that he might not accept any money for playing, his PVI will always be 0.

We have also heard the view that it may not be correct to publicly list the money paid to each player.

In most situations that may be a valid argument, but surely not in the IPL where the player auction is telecast live with all the accompanying drama and hullabaloo.

Players offering the best value for money so far at IPL-11

Rank Player's Name Team From Matches MVPI Money Offered (INR) Money Offered (US $) $ paid per run Rs paid per run Age Type 1 AB de Villiers RCB SA 6 373 110000000 1718000 1974 126388 34 BAT 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 7 355 110000000 1718000 2420 154930 26 BAT 3 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 6 333 22000000 343000 441 28314 33 BAT 4 Shane Watson CSK AUS 6 321 40000000 625000 834 53405 37 AR 5 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 7 312 70000000 1093000 1752 112179 23 BAT 6 Sunil Narine KKR WI 7 308 125000000 1953000 3170 202922 30 Bowl 7 Rishabh Pant DD IND 7 302 150000000 2343000 3879 248344 21 WK 8 Chris Gayle KXI WI 4 296 20000000 312000 527 33784 39 BAT 9 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 7 295 30000000 468000 793 50847 28 BAT 10 MS Dhoni CSK IND 6 294 150000000 2343000 3415 218659 37 WK 11 Andre Russell KKR WI 7 290 85000000 1328000 2290 146552 30 AR 12 Sanju Samson RR IND 6 266 80000000 1250000 2014 128894 23 WK 13 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 7 265 20000000 312000 589 37736 31 AR 14 Virat Kohli RCB IND 6 263 170000000 2656000 4328 277023 29 BAT 15 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 6 251 32000000 500000 854 54639 28 BAT 16 Krunal Pandya MI IND 6 250 88000000 1375000 2357 150857 27 AR 17 Nitish Rana KKR IND 7 249 34000000 531000 1066 68273 24 BAT 18 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 7 243 74000000 1156000 2379 152263 33 WK 19 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 6 227 64000000 1000000 1888 120831 35 AR 20 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 6 210 14000000 218000 445 28571 26 BAT 21 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 7 206 90000000 1406000 3413 218447 20 Bowl 22 Karun Nair KXI IND 7 205 56000000 875000 2134 136585 26 BAT 23 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 6 201 90000000 1406000 3498 223881 29 AR 24 Ishan Kishan MI IND 6 198 62000000 968000 2095 134199 20 WK 25 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 6 195 28000000 437000 960 61538 25 WK 26 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 7 191 96000000 1500000 3927 251309 28 BAT 27 Mayank Markande MI IND 6 187 2000000 31000 71 4584 20 Bowl 28 Mujeeb UrRahman KXI AFG 7 183 40000000 625000 1708 109290 17 Bowl 29 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 7 179 64000000 1000000 2793 178771 32 WK 30 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 6 176 40000000 625000 1522 97403 30 BAT 31 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 7 171 72000000 1125000 3289 210526 31 Bowl 32 Trent Boult DD NZ 7 170 22000000 343000 1009 64706 29 Bowl 33 Evin Lewis MI WI 6 166 38000000 593000 1531 98107 26 BAT 34 R Ashwin KXI IND 7 166 76000000 1187000 3575 228916 32 AR 35 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 6 165 52000000 812000 2461 157576 32 BAT 36 Rohit Sharma MI IND 6 164 150000000 2343000 6123 391986 31 BAT 37 Hardik Pandya MI IND 5 164 110000000 1718000 4490 287456 25 AR 38 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 7 163 38000000 593000 1819 116564 28 Bowl 39 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 7 161 30000000 468000 1453 93168 25 AR 40 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 6 159 42000000 656000 1768 113208 30 Bowl 41 JaspritBumrah MI IND 6 158 70000000 1093000 2965 189873 24 Bowl 42 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 7 155 19000000 296000 955 61290 35 BAT 43 Suresh Raina CSK IND 5 154 110000000 1718000 4781 306122 31 BAT 44 Jos Buttler RR ENG 6 148 44000000 687000 1989 127413 28 WK 45 Ankit Rajpoot KXI IND 3 147 30000000 468000 1592 102041 24 Bowl 46 Manish Pandey SRH IND 7 146 110000000 1718000 5884 376712 29 BAT 47 Ben Stokes RR ENG 6 135 125000000 1953000 6200 396825 27 AR 48 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 6 128 62000000 968000 3241 207589 19 Bowl 49 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 7 123 10000000 156000 634 40650 27 BAT 50 WashingtonSundar RCB IND 6 120 32000000 500000 1786 114286 19 AR

A quick glance suggests the best Indian buys so far have been Mayank Markande ($71 per 'run'), Ambati Rayadu ($441 per 'run'), Mandeep Singh ($445 per 'run'), Suryakumar Yadav ($854 per 'run') and Yusuf Pathan ($955 per 'run').

The best foreign buys so far have been Chris Gayle ($527 per 'run'), Shakib Al Hasan ($589 per 'run'), Kane Williamson ($793 per 'run'), Shane Watson ($834 per 'run'), Quinton de Kock ($960 per 'run') and Trent Boult ($1009 per 'run').

All data in our analysis is updated after the 26th match on April 27, 2018.