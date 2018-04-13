SRH vs MI: Star of the Match

April 13, 2018 09:35 IST

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, left, celebrates Ben Cutting's wicket. Photograph: Photograph: BCCI

Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan produced a match-turning effort for the Sunrisers Hyderabad with the ball.

The World's No 1 spinner in T20 Internationals showed why he is so sought after by T20 franchises across the world.

He was instrumental in Sunrisers's victory on Thursday, April 12, as his brilliant spell in the middle overs choked the Mumbai Indians and restricted them to a below par 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Rashid took just one wicket, but was named the man of the match.

The leggie bowled as many as 18 dot balls in his four over spell as Mumbai's middle order struggled to lift the tempo.

He was rewarded with Ben Cutting's wicket in his final over, when he was bowled for 9.

After receiving the man of the match award, Rashid said he along with his compatriots in the IPL -- Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman -- hope to bring smiles back on the faces of people in war-torn Afghanistan.

'People back home love the Afghanistan players who are playing in the IPL. We want to see their smiling faces, ' Rashid said, 'because what's happening in our country is not so good.'

'That is what all of us are striving for.'