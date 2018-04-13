rediff.com

SRH vs MI tie: The Turning Point

SRH vs MI tie: The Turning Point

April 13, 2018 09:20 IST

Sidharth Kaul

IMAGE: Siddarth Kaul is thrilled with Evin Lewis's wicket.Photograph: Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Siddharth Kaul shook Mumbai Indians with a double strike in his first over.

Ishan Kishan was caught off a leading edge at third man for 9 before Kaul deceived the dangerous Evin Lewis who had stroked 29 from 17 balls, with a slower ball that bowled the West Indian.

 

Earlier this week, Kaul's bowling had been the turning point in Sunrise Hyderabad's game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Kaul's two wickets dented Mumbai big time who were reduced to 54/3 in the 6th over.

Lewis's wicket was particularly crucial as he was starting to play his shots and his dismissal affected Mumbai's momentum.

The visitors were unable to lift the tempo in the middle overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to finish on a below-par 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mess of the run chase but edged home by 1 wicket off the last ball of the game in a thrilling finish.

Rediff Sports Desk
