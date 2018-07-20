PHOTOS: Dhoni, Yuvraj, Zaheer steal the limelight at Poorna Patel's sangeet

Last updated on: July 20, 2018 12:13 IST

It turned out to be a starry affair as some of India's biggest cricketing stars attended former union civil aviation minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rushed back to Mumbai to attend the wedding with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi, who is close friends with Poorna.

Poorna will tie the knot with industrialist Namit Soni on Friday.

Former fast bowler Zaheer Khan was present with his wife Sagarika, and was joined by former team mates Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Check out some of the top celebrities who graced the sangeet ceremony:

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika.

IMAGE: Zaheer is joined by his former team mate and close friend Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan came in with his son Imran.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Nushrat Bha rucha who recently enjoyed success with the blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

IMAGE: Television actor Karan Thacker with sister Sasha.

IMAGE: Director Punit Malhotra also in attendance.

IMAGE: Socialite Natasha Poonawala with husband Adar.

IMAGE: Singer-actor Sophie Choudry.