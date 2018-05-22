WATCH: Ziva has a ball with daddy

rediff.com

May 22, 2018 08:20 IST

After the Chennai Super Kings outclassed the Kings XI Punjab in Pune on Sunday, Ziva Dhoni enjoyed some time out in the middle.

Ziva has been a regular at this year's IPL, cheering for her daddy and his team.

Video: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

After the match against Punjab, Ziva was seen playing around the Pune stadium with her daddy.

Ziva, who turned 3 in February, is a big hit among the CSK players, with all the stars vying for her attention.

Check out these cute moments of Ziva bonding with her daddy:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his daughter Ziva

IMAGE: Captain Cool and Ms CutiePie. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ziva in a playful mood. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar tries to catch Ziva's attention. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ziva plays around with daddy. Photograph: BCCI

Sakshi Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mommy Sakshi cheers for the CSK. Photograph: BCCI
Tags: Ziva Dhoni, IMAGE, BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab
 

