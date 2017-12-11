PHOTOS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married!

Last updated on: December 12, 2017 11:08 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will host a reception in New Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in Mumbai on December 26

Anushka Sharma to bring in New Year with Virat in South Africa

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma have tied the knot, in Italy, on Monday.

Virat and Anushka's wedding ceremony took place at a resort called Borgo Finocchieto in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena in Italy.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink Sabyasachi wedding lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a colour-coordinated sherwani from the same designer.

Sharma and Kohli, who were married with Hindu wedding rituals, will host a reception in New Delhi on December 21 followed by another bash in Mumbai for their industry friends and cricketers on December 26.

"Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We're truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey," they said in identical Tweets.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

"The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December," spokesperson of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with relatives. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

In a statement by Sharma's representative, the couple said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later this month.

The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February

"They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support & understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support," the spokesperson added.

IMAGE: The Borgo Finocchieto resort in Buonconvento town in the Province of Siena in Italy, the venue of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding.. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The celebrity couple, who had been dating for four years, were tight-lipped about their wedding plans despite the hype in the media.

In October, a newspaper reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple.

The rumours intensified after Kohli was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sharma and Kohli, both 29, first met on the sets of a commercial.

Rediff.com was the first to report way back in October that Kohli was planning to take break in December in the middle of the Sri Lanka series to get married to Anushka.