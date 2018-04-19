PIX: Dhoni's little daughter is stealing the show at IPL

Last updated on: April 19, 2018 13:43 IST

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni. Photograph: Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva had melted a lot of hearts with her adorable photographs and viral videos.

IMAGE: Ziva with her mother Sakshi. Photograph: Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Ziva is spotted in the stands cheering her father's team Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni's three-year-old little charmer is already an internet sensation.

IMAGE: Ziva with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

In CSK's match against KKR, Shah Rukh Khan went up and chatted with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi. Little Ziva and her antics with SRK were well captured. Soon the social media went 'gaga' over Ziva and King Khan's photographs.



In the match against Kings XI Punjab, Dhoni was unstoppable with an unbeaten knock of 79. The adorable Ziva was cheering her dad from the stands.

Dhoni shared a video on Instagram, "When Ziva wanted to give a hug to papa during the match."

IMAGE: Ziva with daddy. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Ziva made her stadium debut in 2015 during the IPL and since then has been a constant in Dhoni's matches.