Kohli and Co feast on Hyderabadi biryani

May 09, 2018 14:54 IST

Mahammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj thanks Virat Kohli. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore are standing on the verge of elimination with just six points from 10 matches.

 

But that did not stop their skipper Virat Kohli from gorging on authentic Hyderabadi biriyani.

RCB squad visited their fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s house in Hyderabad to sample some delicious mughlai cuisine.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal with other RCB team members at Siraj’s house. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Kohli is well know for his fitness regime and strict diet. But when it came to some biryani, his taste buds took over his mind.

A report in the Indian Express suggest that the RCB players gorged on the famous Hyderabadi biryani at their team-mate’s residence, along with other dishes like korma, patthar ka gosht, khoobani ka mertha and double ka meetha.

Siraj took to Instagram to thank the India skipper  and wrote, “Thank you VK Bhaiyya @virat.kohli, The BEST-EST gift I have ever received in my life."

Rediff Sports Desk
