Who took the 1st IPL hat-trick?

April 04, 2018 11:02 IST

Rajneesh Gupta looks back at IPL firsts.

The 11th Indian Premier League kicks off on Saturday, April 7.

The IPL has produced many, many, memorable moments on the way.

FIRST CENTURY:



IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders's Brendon McCullum celebrates the first-ever IPL century, way back in 2008. Photograph: PTI

The first century in the IPL was scored in the inaugural edition in Bengaluru by Brendon McCullum for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

McCullum hit an unbeaten 158 from just 73 balls in the first-ever IPL game, helping KKR crush RCB by 140 runs.

Manish Pandey is the first Indian to hit a century in the IPL.

Manish scored an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls for RCB against the Deccan Chargers in the second IPL in 2009.

5 WICKET HAUL



IMAGE: Sohail Tanvir is congratulated by his Rajasthan Royals' team-mates after taking a wicket during the first IPL. Photograph: PTI

Sohail Tanvir's 6/14 for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur on May 4, 2008 was the first five-wicket haul.

Lakshmipathy Balaji's 5/24 for CSK against Kings XI Punjab at Chennai on May 10, 2008 was the first 5 wicket haul by an Indian.

HAT-TRICK:



IMAGE: Lakshmipathy Balaji, right, celebrates with his CSK team-mates after picking up a wicket. Photograph: PTI

Balaji also registered the first hat-trick of the IPL.

The CSK fast bowler took 5 wickets, including 3 off consecutive deliveries in the last over of the game against the Kings XI in 2008.

FIRST SUPER OVER:



IMAGE: Yusuf Pathan celebrates winning a game for the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: PTI

The first Super Over took place between KKR and the Rajsthan Royals in the second IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals scored 150/6. In reply, KKR tied the score off the final ball of the innings.

In the super over, KKR scored 15/1. Yusuf Pathan then slammed 18 off 4 balls to seal the win for Rajasthan.

FIRST DUCK:



The dubious record is in the name of RCB's Balachandra Akhil in the inaugural game against KKR.

It all happened on the 50th ball of the RCB innings. The wicket was bagged by Ajit Agarkar, caught by Ricky Ponting.

FIRST CHAMPION:



IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals were the first IPL champions. Photograph: PTI

Rajasthan Royals's stupendous run from underdogs to winning the title in the inaugural IPL stands out.

Led by spin legend Shane Warne, the Royals beat CSK by 3 wickets (and off the last ball) in the final at the D Y Patil stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 164, Rajasthan began on a disastrous note, losing 3 wickets inside 7 overs with just 42 runs on the board.

The in-form Shane Watson (28) and Yusuf Pathan (56) put on 65 runs in 45 balls for the 4th wicket.

OTHER FIRSTS:

First run: Sourav Ganguly off the first ball in the IPL, a leg bye.

First run by a batsman: 4 by Brendon McCullum off the 8th legal delivery of the match bowled by Zaheer Khan (3 extras -- 2 leg byes and one wide -- were scored before the first run off the bat).

First 4: McCullum off Zaheer Khan.

First 6: McCullum off Zaheer.

First batsman dismissed: Ganguly (caught by Jacques Kallis off Zaheer).

First golden duck: Chaminda Vaas (caught by Sourav Ganguly off Ajit Agarkar) in match 4 (Deccan Chargers vs KKR).

First free hit faced: Matthew Hayden (bowler Brett Lee) in match 2 (CSK vs Kings XI). Hayden was bowled off an inside edge, but it did not matter.

First 50: Brendon McCullum.

First 150: Brendon McCullum.

First delivery: Praveen Kumar to Sourav Ganguly.

First wicket: Zaheer dismissed Sourav Ganguly.

First maiden: Glenn McGrath in match 3 (Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals (a wicket-maiden!).

First 100-run partnership: Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan (added 112* runs for the second wicket) in match 3 (Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals) in 2008.

First 200-run partnership: Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh (added 206 runs for the second wicket) in match 63 (Kings XI Punjab vs RCB) in the 2011 edition.

First catch: Jacques Kallis to dismiss Sourav Ganguly, RCB vs KKR.

First run-out: Ajit Agarkar/Wriddhiman Saha to dismiss Ashley Noffke. KKR vs RCB in 2008.

First run-out (direct): Zaheer to dismiss Sanath Jayasuriya in match 5 (RCB vs Mumbai Indians) in 2008.

First man of the match: Brendon McCullum.

First player of the tournament: Shane Watson.

First Orange Cap (for most runs): Shaun Marsh.

First Purple Cap (for most wickets): Sohail Tanvir,

First Rising Star Award: Shreevats Goswami (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

First Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings.