Injured Saha doubtful for Afghanistan Test

May 28, 2018 23:03 IST

His injury could pave way the for one of Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik in the Indian squad.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL play-offs last week. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has suffered a thumb injury and faces a race against time to be fit for the one-off Test against Afghanistan next month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Monday.

The 33-year-old injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League play-offs last week.



"To determine the future course of injury management, Mr Saha will see a specialist and the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," BCCI said in a statement.



Saha's injury could pave way the for one of Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik in the Indian squad.



Patel played two out of three Tests in South Africa earlier this year, while Karthik has established himself as a regular member in the limited overs formats.



Afghanistan will make their Test debut against India in the Bengaluru Test starting June 14.