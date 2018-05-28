PICS: Champions CSK accorded rapturous welcome on return to Chennai

May 28, 2018 21:07 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' players and staff celebrate winning the IPL title on their return to Chennai. All Photographs: Kind Courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

Champions Chennai Super Kings' return to Chennai following a fairytale Indian Premier League triumph received the rapturous welcome it deserved, even as murmurs of scaling down an elaborate reception plan swirled in the wake of the Tuticorin tragedy.



CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an authoritative display in the final in Mumbai on Sunday to win the trophy on its return to the T20 league after serving a two-year suspension.



Australian all-rounder Shane Watson did the star turn with a blistering unbeaten century to give CSK their third IPL title.

A large number of fans were waiting at the airport to welcome the team members and went into raptures when the players emerged.

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Later, the players were welcomed at Crowne Plaza hotel by the staff with garlands, where a number of fans had already gathered to get a glimpse of the champions.



Former BCCI president Narayanswami Srinivasan greeted the players at the hotel.

IMAGE: CSK's all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

The players are scheduled to attend a private dinner later on Monday.



The team's players, including Harbhajan Singh and South African veteran Imran Tahir, tweeted that they were delighted to win the trophy for the fans.



Harbhajan mentioned that the team was dedicating the triumph to the people of Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.

Meanwhile, CSK officials, including CEO K S Viswanathan, took the trophy to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Information Centre temple in the city.



The glittering trophy was placed before the idol of Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity.



A group of fans said though they were not able to see the CSK team play at home at the M A Chidambaram stadium after their home games were shifted to Pune, they were happy that the "Men in Yellow" managed to win the trophy, making it a dream comeback.