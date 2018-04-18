PIX: Bollywood and IPL! What a sizzling combo!

April 18, 2018 09:39 IST

Indian Premier League always have a strong connection with Bollywood.

The stars add glamour in almost every match.

The cash-rich league has paved way for amazing fusion of cricket and films. First it was Virat Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma cheering for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore and then we saw actor Hazel Keech waving Kings XI Punjab flag for hubby Yuvraj Singh.

IMAGE: Hazel Keech during the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings match held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: During the opening ceremony, the Bollywood stars set the stage on fire and in the stands was mega star Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan is a total entertainer. Seen with Arjun Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils tie held at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kings XI Piunjab co-owner Preity Zinta and Anuksha Sharma had lot of catching up to do. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with her match winner Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI