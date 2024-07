India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide

Photograph: Paris Olympics 2024/X

Get ready to cheer on a record-breaking Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

With 112 athletes competing across 16 sports and 69 medal events, India is set to make its biggest Olympic showing ever.

The action kicks off on July 25 with archery, where Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will be the first Indians to compete. The Opening Ceremony follows on July 26.

India's first shot at a medal comes on July 27 in the mixed team 10m air rifle event. Two Indian teams will vie for gold, with Manu Bhaker also aiming for individual glory in pistol events.

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he looks to defend his Olympic title in the men's javelin throw. Qualifiers begin on August 6 with the finals two days later.

Badminton star P V Sindhu, weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu, and boxing medalist Lovlina Borgohain are just a few of the established stars ready to make their mark. Don't miss the debut of Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion boxer.

Here's your complete guide to when India's athletes compete at the Paris Olympics, with dates, events, and timings in IST. Catch all the action on DD Sports, Sports 18 on television and Jio Cinema on OTT.

July 25

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Deepika Kumari/Instagram

Archery: Women's Individual Ranking Round (Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur): 1 pm

Archery: Men's Individual Ranking Round (B Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav): 5:45 pm

July 26

Opening Ceremony: 11:30 pm

July 27

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Badminton: Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa): 12 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Heats (Balraj Panwar): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting" 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal): 12:30 pm

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Men's qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema): 2pm

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 2 pm

Tennis: 1st round matches: Men's Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men's Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji): 3:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification (Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker): 4 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai), Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Preliminary Round: 6:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 54kg (Preeti Pawar), Round of 32: 7pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Group B: India v New Zealand: 9 pm

July 28

Badminton: Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa): 12 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification (Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal): 12:45 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Team Round of 16 (Deepika Kumar, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur): 1 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Men's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Repechages (Balraj Panwar): 1:06 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai), Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 64: 1:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 51kg (Amit Panghal) Round of 32: 2:30pm onwards (continues to next day morning)

Swimming: Men's 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj): 2:30pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 200m Freestyle Heats (Dhinidhi Desinghu): 2:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta): 2:45 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 71kg (Nishant Dev) Round of 32: 3:02 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: 1st round matches: Men's Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men's Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji): 3:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 50kg (Nikhat Zareen) Round of 32: 4:06 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 5:45 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 7:17pm onwards

Archery: Women's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 8:18 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 8:41 pm onwards

Swimming: Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:02 am onwards

Swimming: Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:20 am onwards

July 29

Badminton: Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa): 12 pm onwards

Shooting: Trap Men's Qualification (Prithviraj Tondaiman): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan): 12:45 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Team Round of 16 (B Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav): 1 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F: 1 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) and Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 64 and 32: 1:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Men's Final (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: 2nd round matches (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Group B - India v Argentina: 4:15 pm

Archery: Men's Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 5:45 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 7:17 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 8:18 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 8:41pm onwards

Swimming: Men's 100m Backstroke Final (Subject to qualification): 12:49 am onwards

Swimming: Women's 200m Freestyle Final (Subject to qualification): 1:11 am onwards

July 30

Badminton: Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa): 12 pm onwards

Shooting: Trap Men's Qualification (Prithviraj Tondaiman): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Trap Women's Qualification (Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) and Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 32: 1:30 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 1:40 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 51kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Equestrian: Dressage Individual Day 1 (Anush Agarwalla): 2:30 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual (B Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav) Round of 64 and Women's Individual (Deepika Kumari Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur) Round of 64: 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles 2nd round and Men's Doubles 3rd round matches (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 54kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 3:50 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Round of 32 (Subject to qualification): 4:15 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Individual Round of 32 (Subject to qualification): 4:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 57kg (Jaismine Lamboria) Round of 32: 4:38 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Group B - India v Ireland: 4:45 pm

Shooting: Men's Trap Final (Subject to qualification): 7 pm onwards

July 31

Badminton: Men's Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women's Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men's Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women's Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa): 12 pm onwards

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men's Qualification (Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Trap Women's Qualification (Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh): 12:30 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:24 pm

Equestrian: Dressage Individual Day 1 (Anush Agarwalla): 1:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) and Women's Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Round of 32 (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 71kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 3:02 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Round of 64 and 32 and Women's Individual Round of 64 and 32: 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles 3rd round and Men's Doubles Semifinal matches (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 75kg Preliminary Round (Lovlina Borgohain): 3:34 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles Round of 16 and Women's Singles Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Women's Trap Final (Subject to qualification): 7 pm onwards

August 1

Athletics: Men's 20km Race Walk (Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht): 11 am onwards

Badminton: Men's Singles Round of 16 and Women's Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 12 pm onwards

Golf: Men's Round 1 (Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma): 12:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 20km Race Walk (Priyanka Goswami): 12:50 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Round of 64 and 32 and Women's Individual Round of 64 and 32: 1 pm onwards

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls SF A/B: 1:20 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Group B - India v Belgium : 1:30 pm

Table Tennis: Women's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 50kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification (Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil): 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 1-2 (Vishnu Saravanan): 3:45 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 54kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification): 4:06 pm onwards

Badminton: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy Race 1-2 (Nethra Kumanan): 7:05 pm onwards

Badminton: Women's Singles Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 10 pm onwards

August 2

Badminton: Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 12 pm onwards

Golf: Men's Round 2 (Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh), Skeet Men's Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka): 12:30 pm onwards

Archery: Mixed Team Round of 16: 1 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Finals: 1 pm onwards

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Judo: Women's 78+ kg Preliminary Rounds (Tulika Maan): 1:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Women's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid (Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh): 3:30 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles Semifinal and Men's Doubles Bronze Match (Subject to qualification):- 3:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy Race 3-4 (Nethra Kumanan): 3:45 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Group B - India v Australia: 4:45 pm

Archery: Mixed Team Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 5:45 pm onwards

Badminton: Men's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 57kg Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 7 pm onwards

Archery: Mixed Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 7:01 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 3-4 (Vishnu Saravanan): 7:05 pm onwards

Judo: Women's 78+ kg Final Block (Subject to qualification): 7:30 pm onwards

Archery: Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 7:54 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 51kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 8:04 pm onwards

Archery: Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 8:13 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 5000m Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani): 9:40 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Shot Put Qualification (Tajinderpal Singh Toor): 11:40 pm onwards

August 3

Badminton: Women's Singles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 12pm onwards

Golf: Men's Round 3 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Skeet Men's Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka), Skeet Women's Qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan): 12:30 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Individual Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Shooting: 25m Pistol Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Rowing: Men's Single Sculls Finals: 1:12 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match and Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 5-6 (Vishnu Saravanan): 3:45 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Individual Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Women's Singles Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 5 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 5:22 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy Race 5-6 (Nethra Kumanan): 5:55 pm onwards

Archery: Women's Individual Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 6:03 pm onwards

Badminton: Women's Doubles Final (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Skeet Men's Final (Subject to qualification): 7 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 71kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 7:32 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 50kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 8:04 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Shot Put Final (Subject to qualification): 11:05 pm onwards

August 4

Badminton: Men's and Women's Singles Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 12 pm onwards

Golf: Men's Round 4 (Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 1 (Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu): 12:30 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Round of 16 (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Shooting: Skeet Women's Qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan): 1 pm onwards

Equestrian: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle (Medal event): 1:30 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Parul Chaudhary): 1:3 5pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Long Jump Qualification (Jeswin Aldrin): 2:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 75kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 3:02 pm onwards

Tennis: Men's Singles Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 3:30 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 54kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 3:34 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 7-8 (Vishnu Saravanan): 3:35 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 51kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 3:50 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:30cpm onwards

Shooting: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 2 (Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu): 4:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Singles Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 5 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 5:22 pm onwards

Archery: Men's Individual Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification): 6:03 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy Race 7-8 (Nethra Kumanan): 6:05 pm onwards

Badminton: Men's Doubles Final (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Shooting: Skeet Women's Final (Subject to qualification): 7 pm onwards

August 5

Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan): 12:30 pm onwards

Shooting: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final (Subject to qualification): 1 pm onwards

Badminton: Women's Singles Final (Subject to qualification): 1:15 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Round of 16: 1:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 400m Round 1 (Kiran Pahal): 3:25 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy Race 9-10 (Nethra Kumanan): 3:45 pm onwards

Badminton: Men's Singles Final (Subject to qualification): 6 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy Race 9-10 (Vishnu Saravanan): 6:10 pm onwards

Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 68kg Round of 16 (Nisha Dahiya): 6:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 68kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Avinash Sable): 10:34 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 5000m Final (Subject to qualification): 12:40 am onwards

Wrestling: Women's 68kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification): 1:10 am onwards

August 6

Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Round of 16: 1:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena): 1:50 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 68kg Repechage (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 400m Repechage Round (Subject to qualification): 2:50 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 50kg Round of 16 (Vinesh Phogat): 3 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 50kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification): 4:20 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Semifinal (Subject to qualification): 5:30 pm/10:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Women's Dinghy medal race (Subject to qualification): 6:13 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Women's Team Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm/11:30 pm onwards

Sailing: Men's Dinghy medal race (Subject to qualification): 7:13 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 50kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification): 10:25pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Long Jump Final (Subject to qualification): 11:45 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 68kg Medal bouts (Subject to qualification): 12:20 am onwards

Athletics: Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Subject to qualification): 12:40 am onwards

Boxing: Men's 71kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 50kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:32 am onwards

August 7

Athletics: Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (Suraj Panwar, Priyanka Goswami): 11 am onwards

Golf: Women's Round 1 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar): 12:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's High Jump Qualification (Sarvesh Kushare): 1:35 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Jyothi Yarraji): 1:45 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Annu Rani): 1:55 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 50kg Repechage (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Wrestling" Women's 53kg Round of 16 (Antim Panghal): 3 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 53kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:20 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 53kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 10:25 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Triple Jump Qualification (Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker): 10:45 pm onwards

Weightlifting: Women's 49kg (Mirabai Chanu): 11 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Team Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 11:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 400m Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 12:15 am onwards

Wrestling: Women's 50kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification): 12:20 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1 am onwards

Athletics: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Subject to qualification): 1:10 am onwards

August 8

Golf: Women's Round 2 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar): 12:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round (Subject to qualification): 2:05 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 53kg Repechage (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Men's 57kg Round of 16 (Aman Sehrawat): 3 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 57kg Round of 16 (Anshu Malik): 3 pm onwards

Wrestling: Men's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:20 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 57kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:20 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 5:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Women's Team Semifinal (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm/11:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Men's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 9:4 5pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 57kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 10:25 pm onwards

Hockey: Men's Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 10:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Javelin Throw Final (Subject to qualification): 11:55 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 53kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification): 12:20 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 75kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 1:32 am onwards

Boxing: Men's 51kg Final (Subject to qualification): 2:04 pm onwards

Boxing: Women's 54kg Final (Subject to qualification): 2:21 pm onwards

August 9

Golf: Women's Round 3 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar): 12:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 1:30pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR): 2:10 pm onwards

Wrestling: Men's 57kg Repechage Round (Subject to qualification): 2:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh): 2:35 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 3:35 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Men's 57kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification): 11 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 400m Final (Subject to qualification): 11:30 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's Triple Jump Final (Subject to qualification): 11:40 pm onwards

Boxing: Men's 71kg Final (Subject to qualification): 1 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 50kg Final (Subject to qualification): 1:17 am onwards

August 10

Golf: Women's Round 4 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar): 12:30 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Women's Team Bronze Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 1:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 76kg Round of 16 (Reetika Hooda): 3 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 76kg Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification): 4:20 pm onwards

Table Tennis: Women's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification): 6:30 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 76kg Semifinals (Subject to qualification): 10:25 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's High Jump Final (Subject to qualification: 10:40 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's Javelin Throw Final (Subject to qualification): 11:10 pm onwards

Athletics: Women's 100m Hurdles Final (Subject to qualification): 11:15 pm onwards

Athletics: Men's 4x400m Relay Final (Subject to qualification): 12:42 am onwards

Athletics: Women's 4x400m Relay Final (Subject to qualification): 12:52 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 57kg Final (Subject to qualification): 1 am onwards

Boxing: Women's 75kg Final (Subject to qualification): 1:46 am onwards

August 11

Wrestling: Women's 76kg Repechage Round (Subject to qualification): 2:50 pm onwards

Wrestling: Women's 76kg Medal Bouts (Subject to qualification): 4:50 pm onwards

Closing Ceremony: 11:30 pm