News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Youth Games: Swimmer Shoan, shotputter Anupriya win medals

Youth Games: Swimmer Shoan, shotputter Anupriya win medals

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shoan Ganguly

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

India's Shoan Ganguly and Anupriya Valliyot Sasi claimed silver and bronze medals in the boys 400m individual medley swimming event and girl's shot-put respectively at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago.

Ganguly came with the best Indian time of 4:25.47 to finish behind England's Reece Grady (4:24:16), while Scotland's Evan Davidson won the bronze with a swim of 4:25:68.

Ganguly surpassed Aryan Nehra's timing of 4:27:62 which he had set at the Nationals last month.

 

The fastest time clocked by an Indian swimmer is called 釘est Indian Time" while a timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

In girl's shotput, Anupriya threw the iron ball to a distance of 15.62m in her third attempt to claim the third spot, behind South Africa's Alicia Eli Khunou (17.97) and Australia's Xylavene Beale (16.31) respectively.

Khunou's effort was a Commonwealth Youth Games records in the field events.

In other results, Ridhima Kumar Veerendra (30.04) finished seventh in women's 50m backstroke.

India had sent an eight-member athletics team to the seventh edition of the games, which will conclude on August 11.

The games were initially scheduled between August 1-7 in 2021, but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Inzamam 2.0: Will his choices lead Pak to WC glory?
Inzamam 2.0: Will his choices lead Pak to WC glory?
Will Australia Play Tanveer Sangha In WC?
Will Australia Play Tanveer Sangha In WC?
SEE: Who Tilak Varma Dedicated His 50 To
SEE: Who Tilak Varma Dedicated His 50 To
Questions about your CAT application form?
Questions about your CAT application form?
Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty is no more
Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty is no more
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
'Dropping my pants when I was angry was wrong'
'Dropping my pants when I was angry was wrong'

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Is Samson The Missing Piece?

Is Samson The Missing Piece?

SEE

SEE" What Did Saina Wish For?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances