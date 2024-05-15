News
Rediff.com  » News » Will give 10 kg free ration to poor, promises Kharge

Will give 10 kg free ration to poor, promises Kharge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2024 16:24 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Wednesday that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to the poor.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: ANI Photo

He referred to the Modi government scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you did nothing."

"You are giving five kg, if INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

 

"I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka," he added.

In a campaign speech recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had pitched for more employment opportunities for youngsters, saying the Modi government's scheme to provide free ration to the poor every month was not a solution.

"This will not build your future, this won't make you self-reliant," she had said.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government's free ration scheme in every political rally.

The party has even mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

Yadav has also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of ration distributed to the poor will be improved if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
