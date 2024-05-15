News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hoarding collapse: 'Hopes of finding survivors slim'

Hoarding collapse: 'Hopes of finding survivors slim'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2024 15:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is engaged in the search and rescue operation at the hoarding collapse site in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, on Wednesday said the number of casualties going up in the tragedy cannot be ruled out as the chances of finding survivors are slim.

IMAGE: Rescue operations at the site where a hoarding was collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two teams of the NDRF along with the fire brigade and police have been working relentlessly since the last two days to rescue the people trapped under the billboard that collapsed on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar area of Ghatkopar on Monday evening due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains.

 

So far, the search and rescue teams have pulled out 89 persons from under the collapsed hoarding, of whom 14 were declared dead while 75 others were injured. Two more bodies have been located under the debris, but they are yet to be pulled out, officials said.

"Heavy machinery has been deployed for clearing and lifting the steel structure and girder of the billboard that collapsed on the petrol pump and a parking lot," an NDRF official said.

"The probability of more casualties cannot be ruled out as the chances of finding people alive are slim," he said.

Cutting and drilling equipment are not being used due to the presence of the petrol pump there. Also, fuel has leaked from damaged vehicles that were struck under the 120x120-feet billboard, he said.

On Wednesday morning, a small fire broke out at the incident site during the operation, but it was immediately doused by the fire tenders deployed there, another NDRF official earlier said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai hoarding crash: Owner of co was held for rape
Mumbai hoarding crash: Owner of co was held for rape
1 dead, 14 rescued as lift collapses in Rajasthan mine
1 dead, 14 rescued as lift collapses in Rajasthan mine
Rescue ops on 21 hrs after Mumbai billboard collapse
Rescue ops on 21 hrs after Mumbai billboard collapse
Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows
Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows
5 tips to help you reduce cholesterol
5 tips to help you reduce cholesterol
LIC gets 3 years to achieve 10% public shareholding
LIC gets 3 years to achieve 10% public shareholding
April exports up marginally; trade deficit at $19.1 bn
April exports up marginally; trade deficit at $19.1 bn
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Hoarding crash: 40 hours on, two more bodies located

Hoarding crash: 40 hours on, two more bodies located

Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit

Rains, winds cause chaos in Mumbai; flights, trains hit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances