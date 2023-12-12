News
Rediff.com  » Sports » WTA Player of Year Swiatek emulates Serena

WTA Player of Year Swiatek emulates Serena

December 12, 2023 10:29 IST
Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Swiatek won the French Open for a third time to take her Grand Slam tally to four, and finished the year by claiming her first WTA Finals crown and regaining top spot in the rankings after briefly losing it to Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

World number one Iga Swiatek was named WTA Player of the Year for a second successive season, the governing body of women's tennis said.

Swiatek won the French Open for a third time to take her Grand Slam tally to four, and finished the year by claiming her first WTA Finals crown and regaining top spot in the rankings after briefly losing it to Aryna Sabalenka.

 

The 22-year-old Pole, who won a tour-leading six titles, became the first player to be named WTA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2015.

Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens picked up the Doubles Team of the Year award, China's Zheng Qinwen was named Most Improved Player while Russian Mirra Andreeva won Newcomer of the Year.

Elina Svitolina, who returned to tennis in April following a maternity break, was named Comeback Player of the Year after reaching the Roland Garros quarter-finals and matching her best Grand Slam result by getting to the Wimbledon semis.

Tomasz Wiktorowski — who works with Swiatek — was the Coach of the Year.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was the recipient of both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award, and Jessica Pegula of the US was given the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her off-court promotional and charitable activities.

