Messi-Ronaldo to square off again in Riyadh next year

Messi-Ronaldo to square off again in Riyadh next year

December 12, 2023 09:10 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have faced each other more than 30 times in their careers, have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with the Argentine leading that race eight to five.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have faced each other more than 30 times in their careers, have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with the Argentine leading that race eight to five. Photograph: Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters and Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two matches in Saudi Arabia early next year including one against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo and his club Al-Nassr, the Major League Soccer team said on Monday.

 

The Riyadh Season Cup, a three-team round-robin tournament, is part of the team's first international tour, which will also include stops in El Salvador and Hong Kong.

Miami are set to take on Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on January 29 before facing Al-Nassr at the same venue on February 1.

"This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in a press release.

"We are excited to connect with new supporters in Saudi Arabia, and also hope people all over the world will be tuning in to see a pair of dream matches like these."

Messi received an offer to play in the Saudi league after leaving Paris St Germain but opted to sign with Miami, where he led the team to a trophy in the Leagues Cup and sent ticket prices skyrocketing.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!

SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!

PIX: Man City breathe a sigh of relief with win

PIX: Man City breathe a sigh of relief with win

