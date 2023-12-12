News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kipyegon, Duplantis, Lyles get World Athletics honours

Kipyegon, Duplantis, Lyles get World Athletics honours

December 12, 2023 09:52 IST
Pole vaulter Armand Dupalantis and marathoner Kevin Kiptum were honoured at the Worlds Athletics awards ceremony on Monday

IMAGE: Pole vaulter Armand Dupalantis and marathoner Kevin Kiptum were honoured at the Worlds Athletics awards ceremony on Monday. Photograph: Photograph: World Athletics/X

Six athletes - Faith Kipyegon, Noah Lyles, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, Tigist Assefa, Kelvin Kiptum, and Yulimar Rojas -- were all named World Athletes of the Year on Monday after the awards were expanded into three categories.

 

The 2023 World Athletics Awards have been divided into track, field and out of stadia categories following feedback received during the voting process, the organisers said.

"The depth of talent and the outstanding performances in our sport this year more than justify the expansion," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"Our World Athletes of the Year alone have achieved seven world records ... in 2023, as well as a host of world titles and major wins, so it is only fitting that they be recognised as the athletes of the year in their respective fields."

Last year's winner Duplantis, Assefa, Kiptum and Kipyegon set world records in their respective events in 2023, while all six World Athletes of the Year secured world titles or major marathon wins, World Athletics added.

"Today is a beautiful closure of an amazing year for me," Kenya's Kipyegon said acknowledging the prize.

"I am honoured that my performances on the track have been recognised by the athletics community ... I hope my achievements motivate and inspire many girls to do the same."

In Budapest in August, double Olympic champion Kipyegon became the first woman to win the 1500 metres and 5000m at the World Championships.

Men's track award winner Lyles also achieved an individual title double at the World Championships in Budapest, winning 100m gold and retaining his 200m title before forming part of a victorious U.S. 4x100m team.

Winners at 2023 World Athletes of the Year:

Women's track: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 1500m/mile/5000m

Women's field: Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, triple jump

Women's out of stadia: Tigist Assefa, Ethiopia, marathon

Men's out of stadia: Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya, marathon

Men's track: Noah Lyles, US, 100m/200m

Men's field: Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
