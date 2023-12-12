Returning Pant to captain Delhi Capitals at IPL 2024

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is expected to be fit for the start of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last month, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had said that Pant would make a comeback to competitive cricket at IPL 2024.

The Delhi-based franchise expects the 26-year-old to be fully fit before the start of the 17th season of the cash-rich domestic T20 league.

At the recent camp of the Delhi Capitals in Kolkata before the next edition of the event, Pant went through the paces under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff comprising Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, and Pravin Amre.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the wicketkeeper-batter joined the camp to discuss 'the retention and release of players' ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai.

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchises and scored 2838 runs with a strike rate of 147.97.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident on December 31st 2022.

Pant sustained critical injuries but has recuperated well and is now most likely to lead his franchise in the next edition of the IPL and subsequently may even feature in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.