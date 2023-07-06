News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestling trials to take place from July 20 after 'unofficial' assurance from...

Wrestling trials to take place from July 20 after 'unofficial' assurance from...

Source: PTI
July 06, 2023 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The protesting wrestlers had sought an extension to prepare for the Asian Games trials. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The trials to short-list the wrestlers for the Asian Games will likely take place around July 20 after an "unofficial" assurance was given by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with regard to extending the deadline for sending entries by names to the organisers of the quadrennial extravaganza.

The OCA has set July 15 as deadline for sending entries by name to the Asian Games organisers but following efforts made by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee for wrestling, the OCA is reportedly contemplating extending the deadline.

But assurances apart, the duration of relaxation has so far not been shared with the ad-hoc panel.

Gian Singh, a member of the ad-hoc panel, told PTI that, "There is so far no mail from the OCA (regarding granting extension) but unofficially they have said that they are willing to relax the dates for sending entries by name. But they have not confirmed the duration of the relaxation. Until we get a confirmation, we cannot say whether they will extend it by 10, 12, 15 days or more.

 

"However, without delaying the process any further, we will announce the dates for the Asian Games trials by Monday (July 10) and they will likely be held around July 20," he said.

The IOA had requested the OCA to extend the deadline to send entries to the Games organisers to August 10 so that it could provide the protesting wrestlers enough time to be ready.

Six wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, among others, had requested the sports ministry to grant them additional time to prepare for Asian Games trials.

They had contended that they are not in good physical shape to appear in trials due to their 38-day long protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The ad-hoc panel, on its part, had exempted them from Asian Games and World Championships trials and made it a one-bout affair, a move that invited criticism from all quarters.

Gian said the wrestlers will be given adequate time to plan their preparation and arrival for the trials.

"We will give at least 10 days' time to the wrestlers to prepare for the trials. Grapplers will come from across the country, so we need to give them at least 10 days to prepare," he added.

He also said the ad-hoc panel was exploring the possibility of sending the names of the six wrestlers -- who took part in the protest -- for the Asian Games as reserves.

The logic behind the move is that if they win the one-off bout in August against the winner of the trials, they could be accommodated in the Indian contingent.

"We explored the possibility of sending two entries per weight category for the Games. But, apparently, that is not possible. There is, however, a provision for sending names of reserves.

"The six wrestlers who had sought more time for trials will then be included as reserves. So, we will send one confirmed entry and the names of the six grapplers who had sought more time would be put on the reserves' list. There is a provision for sending the names of three male and three female wrestlers as reserves," he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Going to play the World Cup not just India: Babar
Going to play the World Cup not just India: Babar
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
Madras HC voids election of OPS's son to Lok Sabha
Madras HC voids election of OPS's son to Lok Sabha
Indian middle class will double to 61% by 2046-47
Indian middle class will double to 61% by 2046-47
Oppn MPs walk out of Parl panel meet over Manipur
Oppn MPs walk out of Parl panel meet over Manipur
HDFC twins' total loan book up 13.1%; deposit up 16.2%
HDFC twins' total loan book up 13.1%; deposit up 16.2%

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

No decision by IOA ad-hoc panel over wrestling trials

No decision by IOA ad-hoc panel over wrestling trials

Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens

Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances