Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens

Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens

July 06, 2023 18:17 IST
Images from Day 4 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Thursday.

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina serves during her second round match against Elise Mertens at Wimbledon on Thursday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Elina Svitolina continued her fine run in Grand Slams following her maternity break as the Ukrainian wildcard downed 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday to move into the third round.

 

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April following the birth of her daughter, made the French Open quarter-finals last month and was too good for five-times champion Venus Williams in her Wimbledon opener.

IMAGE: Elise Mertens in action during the second round match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The 28-year-old raced through the first set against Belgian Mertens on the back of two breaks of serve, showing glimpses of the form that took her to the last four in 2019, but she faced an uphill task in the next set after going 0-5 down.

Mertens levelled the match on serve, finishing with a powerful overhead smash, but former world number three Svitolina pounced in the decider to break in the second game thanks to a blistering backhand down the line.

With the momentum having swung her way again, Svitolina held her nerve to close out victory and set up a meeting with American Sofia Kenin after the former major champion beat China's Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
