News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We're going to play the World Cup not just India in India: Babar Azam

We're going to play the World Cup not just India in India: Babar Azam

Source: PTI
July 06, 2023 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the team was focussing on all their matches, not only their match against India. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

All roads lead to the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup, but Pakistan’s journey to the tournament is a rocky one. While the team awaits clearance from the government to travel across the border to India, the rumblings in the national board have taken the focus away from the actual sport.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said, the rumblings in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not have any bearing on the national team's performance in the ICC World Cup, or in the assignments prior to that.

Babar, one of the world's top batters at the moment, also said his team is looking at the World Cup as a whole and not just the marquee clash against arch-rivals India.

When asked if the recent changes in the PCB leadership and selection committee affected the players, Babar said their work is to focus on cricket.

"We don't focus on what is happening in the PCB. We just focus on cricket. We have the entire schedule of our coming matches before us and we know what needs to be done to win matches as professionals," Babar said.

 

Regarding the October-November World Cup in India, he said, "We are not thinking only about playing and winning against India in the World Cup. We are looking at doing well in every match if we are to win the ICC title.

"We are going to play the World Cup not just India in India."

Babar said the players are preparing for the back-to-back assignments lined up for them.

Asked how much pressure was there on the players knowing they had to go to India for the World Cup, Babar said as a team they were prepared to play anywhere.

"We have to play the World Cup wherever it is held and we are excited about the challenges ahead of us," he said.

He also said that the Pakistan team is working its plans for the Asia Cup and World Cup keeping in mind its strengths and the conditions in the host countries.

The Pakistan skipper said that the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka would be challenging as it is the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for them.

"We will be guided by Mickey Arthur in Sri Lanka as he had also remained their coach and knows the conditions there well," he said.

Babar also felt that the Test series in Sri Lanka would help Pakistan in their preparations for the 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup.

"The formats are different but playing in conditions like Sri Lanka will help us prepare well," he signed off.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
'India-Pak World Cup semis at Eden would be a dream'
'India-Pak World Cup semis at Eden would be a dream'
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
Just What Is Vidya's Neeyat?
Just What Is Vidya's Neeyat?
Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens
Wimbledon PIX: Svitolina knocks out Mertens
Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur village
Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur village
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday
Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

School Kids Cheer World Cup 2023

School Kids Cheer World Cup 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances