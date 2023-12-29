News
India fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate at Centurion

Source: PTI
December 29, 2023 18:08 IST
Rohit Sharma-led India have now dropped below Australia to sixth spot with a PCT of 38.39

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led India have now dropped below Australia to sixth spot in WTC standings with a PCT of 38.39. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India's heaviest defeat in South Africa in the first Test at Centurion came along with a fine of 10 per cent of their match fees and Rohit Sharma's team being docked two crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

India lost inside three days in an abject surrender to the Proteas, suffering the heaviest defeat in the African nation by an innings and 32 runs in the first of the two Tests.

"Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a release on Friday.

 

As per the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is in context to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time.

Additionally, one point per each over short is docked by the ICC for its WTC, which means India lost two points.

"India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

Before the penalty India were placed fifth in the points table with 16 points and a PCT of 44.44.

After the penalty, they've dropped below Australia to sixth spot with a PCT of 38.39. India play one more Test in South Africa before returning home.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
