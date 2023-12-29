News
Cummins caps 'satisfying' year with home series win

Cummins caps 'satisfying' year with home series win

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 29, 2023 17:58 IST
'Personally, I think I'm really happy for a few reasons... the one main reason is it is the best that I felt like I have bowled for a little while'

Pat Cummins picked a 10-wicket haul, his second in Test cricket, to help Australia beat Pakistan in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Friday

IMAGE: Pat Cummins picked a 10-wicket haul, his second in Test cricket, to help Australia beat Pakistan in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who finished an incredible 2023 with a ten-wicket haul, brought his team back into the contest on Day 4 to win the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the MCG on Friday and thereby seal the series.


Cummins was happy to concede that the visitors played well, but was glad that the Aussies came out on top to ensure a series victory and grab crucial ICC World Test Championship points.

 

"They played well. I am glad we got the win," Cummins was quoted as saying by the ICC.

He added that it is the "team who wins at the end" that matters.

"As a team, it was just a huge year in all formats. We had a lot of success and to top it off by winning a series at home, which we pride ourselves on doing, is pretty satisfying," the Australian skipper said, stating that he was also very happy with his own bowling.

“Personally, I think I'm really happy for a few reasons. Probably the one main reason is it is the best that I felt like I have bowled for a little while,” Cummins said.

“My rhythm felt really good. I felt like I had good pace. I knew where my wrist was. I could control the seam. I bowled some good bounces. So I felt really happy with how I was bowling."

REDIFF CRICKET
