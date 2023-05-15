News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestlers ready to call on international counterparts to support protest

Wrestlers ready to call on international counterparts to support protest

Source: PTI
May 15, 2023 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Today we have decided to go to Connaught Place and speak to the people there and seek their support in our fight for justice. We have set May 21 as the deadline (for action against Brij Bhushan). If no decision is taken, then we will take a big call on our agitation after that date.'

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik address the media on Monday. Vinesh said that protesting wrestlers were being stalked. Photograph: ANI Photos

The protesting wrestlers on Monday decided to make their agitation global by approaching Olympic medallists and athletes from other countries and warned that if their demand for the arrest of former national federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not heeded to, a "big call" will be taken after May 21.

 

India's top wrestlers Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat among others are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the last 23 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, including a minor.

"We will make this protest global. We will approach Olympians and Olympic medallists in other countries. We will write to them asking them for their support," said 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh.

She alleged that some elements tried to tarnish their protest on Sunday night and also said that the wrestlers were being stalked at the protest site.

"Some people tried to disrupt our protest. The last time it happened was when we were bringing our bedding at the protest site (at the start of the agitation).

"We are being stalked. People make recording and click photos... and when we tell them (to stop), they do not listen. Some unknown people (women) also tried to sleep here (inside the tent put up by wrestlers)," Vinesh said.

"Women, whom we don't know are being sent inside at night... things are being done, which we do not want should happen at the protest site... which bring a bad name and tarnish our fight for truth and justice."

She also said the wrestlers will not just confine themselves to the protest site but also try to make every citizen in the country aware of their plight.

"We are getting a feeling at Jantar Mantar that we are being restricted and pushed into a corner. So the more we agitate at other places and let the people elsewhere also know, the better.

"Today we have decided to go to Connaught Place and speak to the people there and seek their support in our fight for justice. We have set May 21 as the deadline (for action against Brij Bhushan). If no decision is taken, then we will take a big call on our agitation after that date," Vinesh said.

But Vinesh did not shed light on the legal processes the wrestlers have initiated against Brij Bhushan.

"They (legal processes) are ongoing. I will not shed light on them now. Once something concrete happens, we will let you know," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wrestlers protest for 22 days, IOA takes action
Wrestlers protest for 22 days, IOA takes action
Kohli, Sachin Praise the Strong Women in their Lives
Kohli, Sachin Praise the Strong Women in their Lives
Rahul, Athiya's Day Out In London
Rahul, Athiya's Day Out In London
5 hurt in communal clash in Maha; internet suspended
5 hurt in communal clash in Maha; internet suspended
Ashes: Lyon's plans to tackle 'Bazball'
Ashes: Lyon's plans to tackle 'Bazball'
Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner
Aryan Khan case officer's foreign visits under scanner
SC rejects lawyers' plea against Dhankhar, Rijiju
SC rejects lawyers' plea against Dhankhar, Rijiju

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Barcelona are LaLiga champions!

PIX: Barcelona are LaLiga champions!

EPL PIX: Man City inch closer to title; Arsenal lose

EPL PIX: Man City inch closer to title; Arsenal lose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances