News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Barcelona are LaLiga champions!

PIX: Barcelona are LaLiga champions!

May 15, 2023 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Barcelona's players celebrate winning the LaLiga title after their victory against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, on Sunday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona won their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years after a 4-2 win at city rivals Espanyol on Sunday crowned a remarkable domestic campaign built around a rock-solid defence, a huge change from the club's traditional style of play.

 

Barca have a history of success with teams playing an attractive brand of attacking football but this season they have had to adapt to a different reality and manager Xavi Hernandez has cast aside tradition to focus on relentless defence.

The change in mentality may not have sat entirely comfortably with Xavi who said Barca's style was "non-negotiable" when he was appointed coach in November, 2021.

IMAGE: Barcelona won their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

He often sounded frustrated yet resigned in interviews, trying to defend his team even after victories, sounding like he needed to explain that he had to prioritise his defence due to the urgency of getting the club back to winning ways.

A former Barca player himself, Xavi was a symbol of their attacking style as a flamboyant midfielder who won every major title with the club and with Spain.

"We have not betrayed any game model," Xavi said after his side earned a gutsy 1-0 win at Real's Santiago Bernabeu in March with an outstanding defensive performance against their bitter rivals who enjoyed 65% of possession but could not break Barcelona down.

"I am not satisfied with not having the ball. Sometimes are the rivals and the circumstances that takes you there, but defending is also part of the game," he added.

IMAGE: Barcelona have won 27 of their 34 games and are the second highest scorers in the division with 64 goals. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

This season Barcelona have won 27 of their 34 games and although they are the second highest scorers in the division with 64 goals and boast the leading marksman in Robert Lewandowski, the foundation of their success has been at the other end of the pitch.

They have conceded 13 goals in the league, by far the best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues. At home, their defensive numbers are even more impressive with only two goals conceded, one from a penalty and the other an own goal.

At the core of their rearguard are three players enjoying stellar seasons -- goalkeeper Marc Andre ter-Stegen and defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski scores Barcelona's third goal. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

The trio hold the key to stifling their rival's attacking threats, particularly Araujo who has arguably been Europe's top defender this season.

Barcelona were last champions of Spain in 2018-19 when they still had club greats Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez leading their attack up-front.

As Barca fell into a deep financial crisis, however, they both had to leave due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and the club's fortunes declined.

IMAGE: Alejandro Balde celebrates after scoring Barcelona's second goal. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Xavi signed Lewandowski, Kounde and winger Raphinha and re-signed Ousmane Dembele to add an extra spark to a core built around the youth and talent of midfielders Pedri and Gavi.

Led by the experience of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Ter Stegen, this team gelled to form a strong unit and they beat Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in January to earn Xavi his first trophy as coach before romping to the LaLiga crown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal snubs claycourt invite before French Open
Nadal snubs claycourt invite before French Open
EPL PIX: Man United see off Wolves; Spurs lose
EPL PIX: Man United see off Wolves; Spurs lose
SEE: CSK's Lap of Honour
SEE: CSK's Lap of Honour
To avoid crisis, IR ferries more coal for electricity
To avoid crisis, IR ferries more coal for electricity
'I'm not going to abort any stunt on KKK'
'I'm not going to abort any stunt on KKK'
They just won one state and...: Himanta's dig at Cong
They just won one state and...: Himanta's dig at Cong
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

EPL PIX: Man City inch closer to title; Arsenal lose

EPL PIX: Man City inch closer to title; Arsenal lose

Wrestlers protest for 22 days, IOA takes action

Wrestlers protest for 22 days, IOA takes action

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances