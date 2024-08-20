News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests

World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests

August 20, 2024 21:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner won the Cincinnati Open earlier this week. Photograph: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

World men's number one Jannik Sinner has been cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal after failing two drug tests in March, the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

The tribunal accepted Sinner's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy, the ITIA said in a statement.

 

The team member had been applying an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a small wound, the ITIA added.

"After each positive test, a provisional suspension was applied. On both occasions, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension and so has been able to continue playing," the statement said.

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Italian Anti-Doping Agency (NADO Italia), the statement added.

Sinner, who won the Cincinnati Open on Monday, said the independent tribunal had cleared him in April after he fully cooperated in the ITIA's investigation.

"I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me," he said in a statement, adding that the amount of clostebol found in his system was less than a billionth of a gram.

"I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA's anti-doping programme and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance," he added.

The ATP said they were encouraged by the ruling.

"This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport," they said in a statement.

Australian Open champion Sinner will play in the U.S. Open later this month, with the main draw starting on Aug. 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa
Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Heavy rains flood Delhi roads, disrupt traffic
Heavy rains flood Delhi roads, disrupt traffic
Over 100 hospitals, malls in Delhi get bomb threat
Over 100 hospitals, malls in Delhi get bomb threat
Angry Young Men Review
Angry Young Men Review
Women's T20 WC moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest
Women's T20 WC moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Ponting on what makes Bumrah a class apart

Ponting on what makes Bumrah a class apart

Where's Hardik Holidaying?

Where's Hardik Holidaying?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances