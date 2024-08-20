News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa

Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 20, 2024 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I remember in 2011 I went the year so ashamed of who I became as a human being that I couldn't look at myself in the mirror.'
'I went all of 2011 just not looking at myself in the mirror.'

Robin Uthappa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Robin Uthappa/X
 

Robin Uthappa has bravely opened up about his personal struggle with depression, revealing a harrowing period in 2011 when the darkness of the mental health condition consumed him.

His candid confession comes in the wake of English cricketer Graham Thorpe's death by suicide, highlighting the pervasive nature of depression even among high-profile individuals.

'I recently heard about Graham Thorpe and we have heard about multiple cricketers who have ended their lives because of depression,' Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

'Even in the past, we have heard of athletes and cricketers who have ended their lives because of clinical depression. I personally have been there as well. I know for a fact that it's not a pretty journey. It's debilitating, it's exhausting and it's heavy. It feels burdening.'

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa described the overwhelming impact of depression on his physical and emotional well-being, a stark contrast to the image of a successful athlete at the peak of his career.

'You feel like you are worthless. You feel like you are a burden to the people who you love. You feel like absolutely hopeless. Every step feels heavier and heavier.

'Every step you take, it feels like more is being added on to you. And just feel immobile. I went through weeks and months and years of just not wanting to get out of the bed.'

The cricketer admitted to feeling isolated and ashamed, finding it difficult to even face himself in the mirror.

Video: Kind courtesy Robin Uthappa/X

 

'I remember in 2011 I went the year so ashamed of who I became as a human being that I couldn't look at myself in the mirror. I went all of 2011 just not looking at myself in the mirror. I did avoid any opportunity or even an instance of me looking at myself anywhere.

'And I know how defeated I felt in those moments. I know how burdensome my existence had become. I know how far away from being purposeful in life.'

Uthappa's courage in sharing his story is a crucial step in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

Robin Uthappa

Despite his battling depression, Robin Uthappa carved out a commendable cricketing career. The stylish right-handed batter represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, scoring 1,183 runs with six half-centuries to his name.

A prominent figure in the Indian Premier League, Uthappa showcased his talent for multiple franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, the now-defunct Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Uthappa eventually brought down the curtain on his cricketing journey in September 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Former Aus opener denied bail in domestic abuse case
Former Aus opener denied bail in domestic abuse case
'Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy'
'Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy'
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj's T20 World record
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj's T20 World record
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances